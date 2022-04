Take a bus, take a train,

never ever drive a car again.

It’s the environment can’t you see,

walking is better for you and me.

Stop eating meat and take to beans,

lintels make soup and sandwiches lean.

Lettuce, carrots, and cucumbers too,

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

eat enough they’ll see you through.

We all gotta do our part for mankind,

even if walking may put you in a bind.

Electric vehicles are the future you see,

even if not affordable for you and me.

Take a bus, take a train,

life will never be the same.