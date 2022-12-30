Mark this date on your calendar: Tuesday, February 21, 2023! SaddleBrooke Friday Quilters will host this Live Quilt Auction to benefit charity in the SaddleBrooke area! To be held at the SaddleBrooke Activity Center from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

A limited number of tickets will be available at $15 each, which includes wine, appetizers, and your admission to the event—and will be available in early January. Approximately 20 unique and one-of-a-kind quilts will be auctioned in this live, action filled and fun event. The pictured quilts will be available at this auction!

Up to two SaddleBrooke area charities will benefit from the auction proceeds.