“Scenes from the Valley” takes us to the Silicon Valley and tells the real story of why more women haven’t made it to the upper echelon of management. As what started out to be a book to help millennial and Generation Z females understand what baby boomer women had gone through in the ‘80s and ‘90s, this became more magnanimous as the “#MeToo” movement emerged as the book was being written, hence, the narrative transformed and circled into the author’s #MeToo experiences in the corporate jungle of the Silicon Valley.

Author Karla A. Trippe covers different individual stories, based on real-life experiences from women in each chapter in different aspects of their career journey. It shares different blocks and challenges encountered in the corporate scene and shows how these women were able to overcome all of it in their way. Embedded in many scenes are different scenarios revealing the kind of “normalcy” women experience during those times, in order to reach C-level management, making it an eye-opener and a must-read for career guidance.

Author shares, “The book lays out all the difficulties women face in climbing up to the C-suite. Unlike other books that place the blame for upward mobility on women’s behavior, the book reveals choices women had to make in response to the precarious work environment.”

This book is a great embodiment of the #MeToo movement, proving that women still need to work hard to open doors and create opportunities for themselves and each other to reach the top. It is also a perfect teaching tool in the most strategic areas of marketing which the author has generously shared in many of the scenes.

The book officially launched on Saturday, July 23, at 1 p.m. at the Barnes & Noble loacted at 5130 East Broadway Boulevard, Tucson, Arizona. A Book reading and book signing occurred during the event.

Consumers can purchase “Scenes from the Valley” online at Amazon.com and at bn.com and is available in Kindle, Paperback and Hardcover. Check out www.karlatrippe.com and www.karla-books.com for more information about the author.