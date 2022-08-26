Remember those songs you used to listen to or sing as a young man? Your local SaddleBrooke Barbershop Chorus has kept the Barbershop tradition going since 1998. Barbershop music features easily singable melodies with close harmonies in an "a capella" style.

In Barbershop music, the melody is usually sung by the lead, with the tenor harmonizing above the melody. The bass sings the lowest notes, and the baritone completes the chord. The objective of the SaddleBrooke Barbershop Chorus is to have fun singing barbershop music and to enjoy the comradeship of our fellow singers. We are affiliated with the Barbershop Harmony Society (BHS). We do not compete in contests, but instead we sing for enjoyment, and for local "sing-outs" and for a concert each December at the DesertView Performing Arts Center.

If you are looking for a place to meet new friends and use your voice to make great harmonies together, we invite you to visit one of our rehearsals. Our chorus meets every Tuesday evening at 6:30 p.m. in the Agate Room of the Arts and Crafts building next to the SaddleBrooke HOA-2 MountainView Clubhouse, located at 38725 S Mountain View Blvd. Join us! You’ll have a ball! Questions? Contact Bruce Kistler at (520) 306-2113, or vist our website at saddlebrookebarbershopchorus.org.