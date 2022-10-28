The Glass Art Club’s fall 2022 classes are filling up quickly, so check out our website online at glassartsb.com to find a fun and creative activity to try. Our winter 2023 class schedule will be posted on our website once it is finalized, which will probably be sometime in December.

The Glass Art Club is about all types of glass art. While we are having a blast working on fused glass pieces, there are several classes in traditional stained glass and mosaics offered on the fall schedule, and the upcoming winter classes will expand in those areas. Of course, the return of glass fusing has been long-anticipated by our members, and with the two functioning kilns and an expanded mold selection we’re excited to be back to creating fused glass pieces. A catalog of the Club’s molds is available for review in the Turquoise Room. If you’ve never worked with glass before, now would be a great time to check out an introductory class. For those returning to glass art, there are refresher classes available.

Stop by for a visit. We are in the Turquoise Room at the MountainView Arts and Craft Center Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. You can find more information about the Club and the full class schedule at glassartsb.com, or email us at glassart@glassartsb.com. Watch the website for updates to our class schedule!