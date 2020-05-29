A little more than 20 years ago, in an RV park in Tucson, Sue Wilson walked into a watercolor class for the first time in her life. The newly retired former nurse asked if there was room in the class, telling the instructor, “I have no paper, no paint and no brushes, but this is always something I’ve wanted to try.”
The instructor gave Sue a list of supplies to buy and told her to come back the next week. Her instructor was wonderful, and Wilson completed her first painting of a rose.
“From that moment, I was smitten—even though I had purchased student-grade materials,” she noted.
As a first-time student, Sue didn’t see any sense in spending a lot on supplies for something that she wasn’t sure she was going to pursue.
“[Then,] as I continued taking classes, I soon discovered that I should buy the best quality of supplies and materials,” Wilson explained, adding, “Good brushes will last for years.”
Sue believes art classes are so helpful because they can help you identify what you need, what supplies, or materials other artists use and where to find them.
“Classes over the years have also helped me branch out, try new things and keep me fresh,” Wilson said.
When Sue lived in her motor home for three winters, she had to keep her paintings small because of space limitations.
“Then we moved to SaddleBrooke in 2001, and I immediately signed up for painting classes,” Wilson explained.
For Sue, the [SaddleBrooke Fine Arts] Guild offers such a variety of resources she has especially appreciated learning to paint so many different things—rocks, cacti, mountains, skies, clouds, flowers, “you name it,” said Wilson.
“I [have] also learned to identify my colors.” Sue explained.
“After you begin painting, you can see which color holes are empty,” Wilson laughed. “These are the colors you continue to buy. That’s your palette.”
While Sue is no longer a beginning artist, but an experienced water colorist, she still takes classes.
“I take classes to be with other people who speak like I do. I get inspired when I do new things. It gets my creative juices flowing and I get excited,” she said, noting that she doesn’t focus on any one subject too long because she likes to try new things.
Even in this stay-at-home season, Sue has found a way to take classes using technology. “My Chinese brushstroke class got cut short when our facilities closed but I was able to go online and find several YouTube videos that helped me continue to work on this skill. I already had the supplies and we had finished the introductory lessons. This [class] is helping me continue to loosen up my style.”
“My advice to everyone is to try a class or two wherever you can find it,” Wilson said.
For more information about classes and other SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild activities, visit them online at saddlebrookefinearts.org.