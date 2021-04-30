We got your attention, didn’t we? Read on.
When you think of square dancing do you envision women dressed in polka spotted dresses with wide skirts and multiple layers of crinolines, petticoats and even petti pants? Do you see men dressed in long-sleeved western styled shirts, bolo ties, kerchiefs, metal tipped shirt collars, cowboy hats and boots? That’s what came to our minds when we answered a knock on our door and met Richard and Donna Martin who said, if we had a few minutes, they would like to tell me about the SaddleBrooke Square Dance Club. Our first reaction was to say we thought our next door neighbors would be really interested and you should go talk to them but, we were having a good day, so we invited them into our home.
Richard and Donna spent several minutes telling us that square dancing gives you both physical and mental exercise— not only that but you meet some great people, anyone can learn square dancing, and the SaddleBrooke Square Dance Club (called the SaddleBrooke Squares) has nondancing social events. We kept wondering, “But do we have to wear traditional square dance clothing?”
Well, they must have been mind-readers, as they went on to say that modern day square dancing has done away with the requirement to wear traditional square-dancing clothing, and what you choose to wear square dancing is entirely optional. They said some dancers still liked wearing square dance clothing, but others choose to wear casual clothing, including jeans, knit shirts, broom skirts, slacks and the like.
Well, we decided we could live with that and we went to their free introduction to square dancing night and we have been square dancing ever since!!
If you have not tried square dancing because you thought you had to wear square dance clothing, put that thought out of your mind. You can wear most anything you want, except maybe some of those crazy outfits you sometimes see shoppers at Wal-Mart wearing.