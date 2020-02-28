Did you ever wonder what English Country Dancing is all about? If so, then come and visit us on a Thursday afternoon in the Vermillion Room at HOA-1. You can try it with or without a partner, or just watch the dances. There is no pressure— and if it looks like fun to you, then, just join in. It's that easy, especially with a little instruction from our teacher, Enid Fowler. Enid has danced her whole life and wants to share her joy in the dancing. Recently, we read a lot about how dancing is the perfect exercise and social activity. These country dances do not require complicated steps and are mostly walking with a lilt. There is no fee to participate and we dance every Thursday from 3:30 p.m. to about 5 p.m. mostly in the spacious Vermillion Room in the HOA-1 clubhouse. For further information, contact Enid Fowler by email at genenid@wbhsi.net or give her a call at (520) 818-1932. You can also reach out to Kay White by email at bobwhite@wbhsi.net or give her a call at (520) 818-9482.
