A Christmas Carol & Dickens Festival
Arts Express’ “A Christmas Carol & Dickens Festival” is a Southern Arizona holiday tradition. This celebrated musical theatre production of the timeless classic captivates audiences with its brilliant cast, dynamic live orchestra and dazzling costumes. The show stars treasured Tucson actor Christopher Younggren as Ebenezer Scrooge and dozens more! Upgrade for priority seating and a truly immersive experience: “The Meet Charles Dickens Pre-Show,” where you’ll hear “first hand” how this intriguing author mixed real life inspirations with his vivid imagination to conjure up the unforgettable Christmas Carol characters. Show audiences enjoy free admission to the “Dickens Festival.” Explore the merry old streets of London, with holiday amusement, merry merchants, jolly musicians and carolers, scrumptious food and treats, and roaming Victorian era characters!
The show will begin Friday, December 6, and will run through until Sunday, December 15. Tickets are $24 for general admission, $19 for military and seniors (65+). Students are $15 per person and children 12-years-old and under are $12. For more information, visit http://www.arts-express.org/christmas-carol/.