It cannot be overstated that the airline industry has suffered greatly because of the pandemic. Despite reassurances by the airlines, people are reticent to place themselves in a closed setting where contaminated air is constantly being recirculated. We all hope that flying will become safe and normal again, of course. And, in the interim, here are some other ways to “fly.”
Fly off the handle
Meaning to lose control, the idiom is an American phrase and refers to the way an axe head, which has come loose, will fly off of its handle in an unpredictable manner and strike any innocent person or object in its way. This idiom was first known to be used in Thomas Haliburton’s “The Attache” or “Sam Slick in England,” published in 1843.
Fur will fly
We, of course, know this phrase as it pertains to, “There will be trouble or problems…” It originated in the United States in the early 19th century. The image is reminiscent of a fight between cats or dogs.
Fly in the face of…
Also, can be stated as “fly in the teeth of,” this idiom hails to the mid 1500’s and is a metaphor for a physical attack. In modern parlance, it means “in direct opposition of or in defiance of.”
Fly-by-night
This idiom is referenced in “A Classical Dictionary of the Vulgar Tongue” (1788); it is an ancient reproach to an old woman, saying that she is a witch, referencing the fact that witches fly at night. But the modern explanation refers to someone who is dishonest or something that is done surreptitiously. In the early 1800’s the term was quite literal to mean that a tenant left in the middle of the night and did not pay their lodging fee. From that point it morphed into meaning a company, or businessman, who cannot be trusted because they are dishonest or may fail.
(Go) Fly a kite
This idiom is used as a way of telling someone to go away or to leave you alone, for to fly a kite would mean one would have to leave to, actually, fly a kite. Other ways of expressing this sentiment are “jump in the lake” or “get lost.” The phrase originated in the 1940’s and was considered very popular for the next few decades. The phrase, today, would be “Beat it,” or “Bug off.”
Fly the coop/Flew the coop
This idiom means to run away or escape, in particular “escape from jail.” The word “coop” was an underworld slang term that was used for the word “jail,” and has been used since the late 1800’s. In modern English it refers to someone who has left someplace.