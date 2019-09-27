Below are the classes being offered this Fall. Check the Art Classes page at saddlebrookefinearts.org for the most up-to-date schedule and information about each class. Remember, with a membership fee of $20 annually, each class is $10 less.
For more information and Registration go to the Art Classes page at http://www.saddlebrookefinearts.org
Some classes may require a supply fee to be paid directly to the instructor.
All classes are held in the Topaz Room, HOA2 Arts and Crafts building.
Instructor-led Classes
Watercolor Skies with Karen Brungardt
Tuesday 9:00 a.m. to noon, Oct. 22
All Levels: $30 for members, $40 for non-members
Luminous Roses Step-by-Step with Renee Pearson
Wednesday 9:00 a.m. to noon, Oct. 23
All levels: $30 for members and $40 for non-members
Exploring Abstracts with Maren Webb
Wednesdays 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Oct. 23, 30, Nov. 6,13
All levels: $100 for members and $100 for non-members
Desert Landscapes in Sharpies with Robbie Summers
Friday 9:00 a.m. to noon, Oct. 25
All Levels: $30 for members, $40 for non-members
Beginning Drawing Series with Laurie Brussel
Tuesdays 9.00 a.m. to noon, Oct. 29, Nov 5, 12, 19
All levels: $96 for members and $106 for non-members
Glue Gun Fun and Acrylic with Karen Brungardt
Tuesday 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Oct. 29
All levels: $30 for members, $40 for non-members
Watercolor Batik with Karen Brungardt
Wednesdays 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Nov. 7
All levels: $60 for members, $70 for non-members
Fragmented Florals with Robbie Summers
Friday 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Nov. 8
All levels: $60 for members, $70 for non-members
Ink and Watercolor Florals with Karen Brungardt
Tuesday 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Nov. 12
All levels: $30 for members, $40 for non-members
Silhouette Tangles with Robbie Summers
Friday 9:00 a.m. to noon, Nov. 15
All levels: $30 for members, $40 for non-members
Carrot People with Karen Brungardt
Tuesday 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Nov. 19
All Levels: $30 for members, $40 for non-members
Beginning Collage with Deb Kress
Wednesday 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Nov. 20
All Levels: $50 for members, $60 for non-members
More Collage with Deb Kress
Thursday 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Nov. 21
All Levels: $50 for members, $60 for non-members
Pointillism with Robbie Summers
Friday 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Nov. 22
All Levels: $60 for members, $70 for non-members
Acrylics for Everyone Series with Laurie Brussel
Tuesdays 9:00 a.m. to noon, Nov. 26, Dec. 3, 10,17
All Levels: $96 for members, $106 for non-members
Bubbles and Bottles with Robbie Summers
Friday 9:00 a.m. to noon, Dec. 6
All Levels: $30 for members and $40 for non-members
I Can’t Draw a Stick Figure with SBFAG
Friday 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Dec 13
Free and Open to Non-Members