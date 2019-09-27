SBN-Logo-Fine-Arts-Guild.jpg

Below are the classes being offered this Fall. Check the Art Classes page at saddlebrookefinearts.org for the most up-to-date schedule and information about each class. Remember, with a membership fee of $20 annually, each class is $10 less.

For more information and Registration go to the Art Classes page at http://www.saddlebrookefinearts.org

Some classes may require a supply fee to be paid directly to the instructor.

All classes are held in the Topaz Room, HOA2 Arts and Crafts building.

Instructor-led Classes

Watercolor Skies with Karen Brungardt

Tuesday 9:00 a.m. to noon, Oct. 22

All Levels: $30 for members, $40 for non-members

Luminous Roses Step-by-Step with Renee Pearson

Wednesday 9:00 a.m. to noon, Oct. 23

All levels: $30 for members and $40 for non-members

Exploring Abstracts with Maren Webb

Wednesdays 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Oct. 23, 30, Nov. 6,13

All levels: $100 for members and $100 for non-members

Desert Landscapes in Sharpies with Robbie Summers

Friday 9:00 a.m. to noon, Oct. 25

All Levels: $30 for members, $40 for non-members

Beginning Drawing Series with Laurie Brussel

Tuesdays 9.00 a.m. to noon, Oct. 29, Nov 5, 12, 19

All levels: $96 for members and $106 for non-members

Glue Gun Fun and Acrylic with Karen Brungardt

Tuesday 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Oct. 29

All levels: $30 for members, $40 for non-members

Watercolor Batik with Karen Brungardt

Wednesdays 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Nov. 7

All levels: $60 for members, $70 for non-members

Fragmented Florals with Robbie Summers

Friday 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Nov. 8

All levels: $60 for members, $70 for non-members

Ink and Watercolor Florals with Karen Brungardt

Tuesday 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Nov. 12

All levels: $30 for members, $40 for non-members

Silhouette Tangles with Robbie Summers

Friday 9:00 a.m. to noon, Nov. 15

All levels: $30 for members, $40 for non-members

Carrot People with Karen Brungardt

Tuesday 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Nov. 19

All Levels: $30 for members, $40 for non-members

Beginning Collage with Deb Kress

Wednesday 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Nov. 20

All Levels: $50 for members, $60 for non-members

More Collage with Deb Kress

Thursday 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Nov. 21

All Levels: $50 for members, $60 for non-members

Pointillism with Robbie Summers

Friday 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Nov. 22

All Levels: $60 for members, $70 for non-members

Acrylics for Everyone Series with Laurie Brussel

Tuesdays 9:00 a.m. to noon, Nov. 26, Dec. 3, 10,17

All Levels: $96 for members, $106 for non-members

Bubbles and Bottles with Robbie Summers

Friday 9:00 a.m. to noon, Dec. 6

All Levels: $30 for members and $40 for non-members

I Can’t Draw a Stick Figure with SBFAG

Friday 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Dec 13

Free and Open to Non-Members