Arts Express presents the Tony Award-winning, classic musical "Carousel," with music by Richard Rodgers and book and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II. Named the best musical of the 20th Century by Time magazine, "Carousel" follows Billy Bigelow and Julie Jordan through their journey of love, loss and redemption and soars with unforgettable songs including If I Loved You, June Is Bustin’ Out All Over and You’ll Never Walk Alone. With its soaring and lush musical score and dramatic story full of rich and complex characters, it asks the question: Do all of us deserve a second chance? A live orchestra, brilliant sets, costumes, and an unbeatable cast will complement this celebrated Broadway score.
The musical will begin Friday, February 28 and will run through until Sunday, March 8. Tickets are $24 for General admission, $19 for military and seniors (65+). Students are $15 per person and children 12-years-old and under are $12. For more information, visit https://www.arts-express.org/carousel/.