The SaddleBrooke Singers begin their weekly rehearsals on Sunday, September 11 for their holiday concert scheduled for Saturday, December 3. There’s a chair waiting for you at our rehearsal space at the HOA-1 Activity Center. You are welcome to join us there at 2:30 p.m. to meet other singers, preview the music for our next concert, and join us in song. You are also welcomed to give us a try for a few weeks before becoming a member. Our membership dues are $35 per concert season. We rehearse every Sunday afternoon for two hours. Currently, our plans are to perform two concerts, one in December 2022 and the other in April 2023. We can always use another singer especially if you enjoy singing SATB choral music.

We Are a Non-Profit Organization

Our group is a nonprofit 501-C4 organization supported by members’ dues, sponsors, and proceeds from concerts. The SaddleBrooke Singers have been an official musical group in SaddleBrooke, sharing our love of choral music with the community, for almost 25-years. During that time, we have accumulated an impressive musical library of more than 250 titles. Our director Tanya Elias plans our concert program and typically adds to our library a few new contemporary musical numbers each season.

Singing is Good for Seniors

Studies have shown singing is good for you. Greg Cohen of George Washington University tracked a Senior Singers Chorale in Arlington, Virginia. Their average age was 80—the youngest being 65 and the oldest 96. Preliminary data showed the singers suffered less depression, made fewer doctor visits a year, took fewer medications, and increased their other activities. Evidently, singing provides an inexpensive, easily accessible, and powerful way to improve physiological and psychological well-being.

Studies into the health benefits of singing conducted at Canterbury University showed positive associations between singing and feelings of well-being:

Greater relaxation responses

Improved breathing and benefit to the heart and immune system and better posture

Enhanced social, spiritual and emotional benefits

Those of you that have been active in a SATB choral group before moving to SaddleBrooke know that singing in a choral group is fun! Our members recognize the benefits of being a part of the SaddleBrooke Singers. They will confirm that singing together keeps their musical abilities working and widens their circle of friends. Give the SaddleBrooke Singers a try and see what singing with us can do for you.

Want More Information?

Contact Claudia Kistler for more information at (520) 306-2113 or visit our website at SaddleBrookeSingers.org.