Comes the Rain A Poem By Stuart Watkins Aug 27, 2021 38 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Drooping cactus flowerDying of thirst Drops of rain gently fallSmile blossoms in tribute. Respond: Write a letter to the editor Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save