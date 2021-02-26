A year’s delay. After consultation with the HOA-2 Banquet staff and looking at the reality of life right now, even with the vaccine coming to a 'Brooke near you, CCP co-founders Shawne Cryderman and Susan Sterling made the difficult decision to, again, delay production of the show, “AN EVENING OF ONE ACTS.” Originally planned for fall 2020, then tentatively rescheduled for this spring, the show is now postponed until fall 2021.
“We really have no other choice,” said Sterling. “We want our actors, beloved audience members, plus the HOA-2 banquet staff to remain healthy and stay well. If Broadway is to remain closed, we shall follow suit.”
Plans will be coordinated to schedule the auditions in mid-September, followed by weekly rehearsals until production in mid-November. Dates will be approximate to the dates planned for fall 2020. Watch these pages for further information, because the show will definitely go on. As Cryderman reiterated, “We want that day to come as much as anyone and are anxious to bring live theatre to the MVCC stage.”
Those with questions should email Shawne Cryderman (sfcrydo@yahoo.com), Tim Morsani (morsanitim@wbhsi.net), or Susan Sterling (swsaz79@gmail.com).
In the meantime, Community Circle Players is currently working with HOA-2 staff and management to improve the appearance of the stage in the MVCC ballroom. They are consulting with a local theatre supply company, getting professional suggestions to make significant upgrades for the benefit of all who use the stage. The main curtain will be re-measured, altered, and hung with a more user-friendly pully/hardware system for easier operation. Adding extra lighting and changing the background wall color for a more “theatrical” look for all events and performances taking place in the MVCC ballroom is being considered. These renovations will be paid for by proceeds from CCP's previous performances.