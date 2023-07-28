Community Circle Players (CCP) has set the dates for a Spring 2024 production. Mark your calendars now for entertaining dinner theatre performances during the last week in March.

CCP principals have been reading and researching various scripts to tantalize our SaddleBrooke audience. Could it be a Murder Mystery in the vein of the well-received Spook Light Legacy? Or a classic comedy/drama a la The Curious Savage? Maybe it will be a courtroom drama in which the patrons reach the final verdict. Whatever play is chosen, our audiences will enjoy a night of live theatre and a delicious meal.

In addition to looking for the right play, CCP has been busy behind the curtain with other projects that will enhance the overall experience. Keep your ears open for upcoming news about ways that CCP will be further improving the sound system in HOA-2’s Mountainview Ballroom. More information will be in future news releases.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

CCP welcomes new people to fill various positions on and off the stage. Are you someone who might want to work as a sound technician or lighting tech? Our experts will teach you how to light up the room. Are you super organized and want to help with props? Have you always wanted to shine in the spotlight as an actor? Come on down!

Auditions for actors and sign up for backstage roles will be the first week in January 2024 and rehearsals are Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., January through March. Performances will be during the last week in March.

For information, email Shawne Cryderman at sfcrydo@yahoo.com or Susan Sterling at swsaz79@gmail.com.