With the curtains barely closed on Community Circle Players’ highly successful fall dinner theatre production AN EVENING OF ONE ACTS, the troupe is already turning its attention to the upcoming spring show which will run Monday, March 14 to Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Save the dates! Community Circle Players (CCP) will be bringing another fabulous dinner theatre show to the SaddleBrooke community.
Auditions for the yet to be announced CCP spring production will be held Monday, January 10, and Tuesday, January 11, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the HOA-2 MountainView Ballroom West. Please plan to come both days. Those cast in the show will be expected to attend a complete read through on Thursday, January 13, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This is a great opportunity for both novice performers and seasoned ones to use their talents, be involved, and have fun.
CCP Co-founders Susan Sterling and Shawne Cryderman are eagerly looking for SaddleBrooke and SaddleBrooke Ranch residents to audition for the various roles and participate offstage. Considering being part of the production crew? Want to help with lights, sound, sets, props, and costumes? Please come to the auditions held on Monday, January 10 and Tuesday, January 11.
To be added to the CCP master email list contact Shawne Cryderman sfcrydo@yahoo.com.
Performance dates are Monday through Wednesday, March 14 through March 23.
Rehearsals will be Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays from mid-January to mid-March and a few accommodations can be made for schedule conflicts, if needed.
Mark your calendars. See you at auditions!