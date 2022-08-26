It's official! Community Circle Players (CCP) will once again be doing the “3 M's” – a murder mystery in March. Shawne Cryderman will direct Joh Mann's original script SPOOK LIGHT LEGACY. Al Wiegel will be the show's Assistant Director, while Connie Ward will serve as Producer and Dana Goldsmith as the Technical Director/Stage Manager.

Perfect for a dinner theatre format, this show has intermissions for dinner and dessert. Its cast members engage with the audience to offer clues and maybe, just maybe, answer questions as the audience tries to figure out “who done it”?

The setting is the lobby of Spook Light Hotel, a dilapidated hotel which has been in the Goodrest family for over a hundred years and has its share of “history,” as evidenced by the number of ghostly spirits who have taken up residence there. The innkeepers are an elderly couple. Mr. Goodrest, who is terminally ill, has decided that it is time to determine which of his two ingrate children is most qualified to inherit the family estate and business. The adult children Hiram and Lizzie are invited home for a dramatic family gathering that is designed to weed out the good from the evil and give their father the information he needs to put the right person’s name in the will.]

There are five male roles and six female roles in SPOOK LIGHT LEGACY. Auditions for the cast will be held Tuesday, January 3 and Wednesday, January 4, 2023, with the first rehearsal on Thursday, January 5. Rehearsals will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays.

SPOOK LIGHT LEGACY production dates are Saturday, March 25 to Saturday, April 1 (no joke) with performances at HOA-2 MountainView Ballroom.

Community Circle Players welcomes those interested in being involved with community theatre to become part of our troupe. CCP is always looking for additional people to assist with props, costumes, and behind-the-scenes support. Back stage help and folks interested in the technical aspect of the theatre like lighting or sound are encouraged to become part of our production.

For more information, please email Susan Sterling at swsaz79@gmail.com or Shawne Cryderman at sfcrydo@yahoo.com.