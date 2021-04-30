Spring brings new beginnings and fresh looks. In the Mountain View ballroom and performance space, SaddleBrooke’s live theatre group Community Circle Players (CPP) has been getting ready for when audiences can return. Significant MVCC improvements have been finished. As co-founder Susan Sterling remarked, “The upgrades are done and even paid for!”
CCP’s successful, popular past productions funded the improvements with the hope that all who utilize the stage will reap the benefits. CCP is committed to producing quality entertainment AND giving back to the community.
Renovation help came from many, including HOA2 staff and Frank Carlsbeek, owner of Old Pueblo Theatrical Solutions.
In phase one, the stage area was painted, and the champagne-colored, main stage curtains have been altered, steamed, and re-hung on new hardware so they can be opened and closed easily and quietly.
Gina Gaglianno, owner of Sononan Theatre Works, then created black custom-tailored back curtains and side legs/wings to add flexibility to the stage. The new curtains allow for an adjustable performance space with a movable backdrop to highlight an individual speaker or single performer. When a larger performance area on stage is needed, the black curtains can be flattened against the back wall and pivoted to provide flexible stage entrances and exits plus a hallway passage behind the visible stage.
Additional tracks for the existing light fixtures to illuminate the stage and dance floor have also been added for flexibility, benefiting everyone using the MVCC Ballroom. And, photographer Steve Weis has captured it all.
As you can imagine, the five directors of AN EVENING OF ONE ACTS are chomping at the bit to utilize the newly renovated stage just as soon as it is safe to rehearse and perform. The community is too.