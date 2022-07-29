Shawne Cryderman, co-founder of Community Circle Players (CCP) will direct the Spring 2023 production. Her team is ready to go to work on another entertaining venture. Connie Ward will be Shawne’s “right hand gal” as Producer and Al Weigel has enthusiastically agreed to be Shawne's AD – Assistant Director. Dana Goldsmith will once again lend her magnificent talent and skills as the stage manager.

Shawne and Connie are looking at scripts that fit into the dinner theatre melodrama mode, but a final decision has not yet been made. In the past, SaddleBrooke audiences have enjoyed participating in the production and love it when we do “theatre in the peace sign” format where the actors perform among the tables, where the audience is seated. The format will most likely be a dinner theatre—but could be just dessert. The CCP team is leaning towards a murder mystery with lots of audience participation, to include trying to figure out who the guilty party or parties are. Everyone likes to be a detective, right?

Mark Your Calendars!

Auditions will be held on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 and Wednesday, January 4, 2023, with the first rehearsal on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Rehearsals will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. The production dates are Saturday, March 25 to Saturday, April 1 (no joke) with performances at HOA-2 MountainView Ballroom. Additional performance venues are under consideration and will be announced soon. For a variety of reasons, CCP will be taking a break, and not doing a show in Fall of 2022.

Additional actors and actresses are always welcome. Back stage help or folks interested in the technical aspect of the theatre, like lighting or sound, are encouraged to step forward and become part of our production. Someone might just have a costume or prop in their closet that would be “perfect” to add to our growing collection.

CCP has always welcomed those interested in being involved with community theatre to become part of our troupe. For more information, please email Susan Sterling, swsaz79@gmail.com or Shawne Cryderman, sfcrydo@yahoo.com.