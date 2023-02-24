Hurry, hurry, hurry for tickets to this year’s dinner-theatre-mystery-treat, which is notoriously full of murder and mayhem. Community Circle Players’ productions are always a crowd favorite, so, get ready for an evening of intrigue and comedy! Performances will be held six nights in HOA2’s Mountain View Ballroom beginning Saturday, March 25 to Friday, March 31 (Tuesday, March 28, no show).

Two members of the cast are performing with Community Circle Players (CCP) for the first time. Mark Peterson debuts as the show’s narrator Dr. Banker, and through him the audience learns about the elderly Goodrest couple, their dilapidated hotel’s mysterious history, and the hotel’s ghostly spirits. Mark and his wife moved to SaddleBrooke in 2016 from Minnesota, where he owned a sales and distribution company of windows, doors, and millwork products. They enjoy summers at their Wisconsin lake home.

Playing the role of the Goodrests’ daughter Lizzie is Elizabeth Mastro who is new to both CCP and to acting. She grew up in the New York City area and with her husband moved to The Ranch in 2021 from Southern California, where she had lived since the 1980s. Elizabeth enjoys running, pickleball, and volunteering with a Labrador Retriever Rescue. She has completed two triathlons and run half or full marathons in 35 states. She hopes to complete races in the remaining 15 states in the next few years.

Also new to CCP’s family is the husband and wife team of Ken and Jill Jepson who will be handling props. Ken’s career as an IT manager was in CA with a short stint in New Jersey. Jill is also from CA where she worked as a Property Manager.

After retiring, Jill and Ken traveled throughout the US and Canada in their RV and settled in Sedona for 22-years. Ken volunteered with the Sedona Police Department, Film Festival, Park Rangers, Visitor Center, Food Bank, and at the Canyon Moon Theatre where he built sets and served refreshments. Ken enjoys hiking, golf, and traveling. Jill was a volunteer for the Sedona Visitor Center, Film Festival, NO. AZ Watercolor Society, and at the former Canyon Moon Theatre serving refreshments and seating patrons. When they moved to SaddleBrooke two-years-ago, she became involved with SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild, Bocce Ball, Verde Sputters, and now CCP.

Starting Wednesday, February 15, tickets for CCP’s Dinner Theatre mystery will be online via the HOA-2 Calendar of Events website.

The “no lines and no waiting” process lets your computer mouse get your seat for you. Simply go to tickets.saddlebrooketwo.com and find Spook Light Legacy. Cost of the live show, three-course meal, and processing fee is $59. Tickets can also be purchased at the HOA2 Administration Office beginning Thursday, February 16, but expect a line.

The production is in full rehearsal under Shawne Cryderman’s direction with Al Weigel’s assistance. For more information, please email the show’s producer Connie Ward at clward54@gmail.com.

Pick the table you want and hurry for those tickets!