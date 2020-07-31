The other day I noticed several jets moving across the blue
wending their way, they left a contrail as they flew
the fast-moving planes disappeared before too long
but their contrails lingered awhile before they were gone...
It got me to wondering what contrails do we leave?
What stories about us will succeeding generations believe?
Will there be wonderful memories for them to recall?
Or when you’re gone, will there be no contrail at all?
Will there be anything for your grandchildren to see?
Or will your story not even qualify as a fading memory?
Will they listen to tales about great grandpa with glee?
Or will there be just empty pages for your legacy?
There’s an old country song I’ve sung a few times
about leaving this world and what you leave behind,
'It’s not what you take when you leave you know
It’s what you leave behind you when you go.'
So what are my options; what can I, an old man, really do?
There’s no paucity of choices, so let me give you a few:
Make memories now that your family will never forget—
those contrails with staying power that linger after the jet:
Produce a video, organize those photographs, write a book,
do something wild and crazy; an adventure undertook.
It’s the out-of-character moments, not the blasé
that people will remember long past your day.
Set an example for the children to emulate and live by
show them there’s a time for laughter and a time to cry.
That challenge brings growth and the good guy wins
and that regardless of what life brings, you can trust in Him.
That truth and integrity will never make the nightly news
but will bring friendships and relationships you’ll never lose!
And during those times when your life seems in tatters,
it’s the love of those closest to you that really matters
We have no idea how long we’ll have till God reclaims our soul...
Because when all is said and done, it’s He who's in control.
Just remember, when life jets by and your person is out of view
it’s your contrail that will determine how they’ll remember you.