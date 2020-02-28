The National Clogging Convention was recently held in Las Vegas, Nevada. Cloggers from all over the United States, Canada, and Australia came to learn new steps and routines. Classes were held for all levels of clogging from beginner to advanced. Tucson held it’s yearly Convention in January. It was attended by many Saddlebrooke cloggers during the two-day event. Everyone had a great time learning new dances and hard steps. It’s a wonderful social event too, because we meet up with cloggers from all over Arizona.
To find out more about clogging, please contact Carol Jones by email at ccarolclog@gmail.com.