Cold weather is something I avoid—in person, in books and in movies, so, this article is the result of some great recommendations from our excellent volunteers who buy and catalog DVDs. We hope they help you stay cool!

A favorite of many patrons is “Fisherman’s Friend”, based on a true tale of fishermen in Cornwall, England. “House of Gucci” with Lady Gaga is a new movie that is a lot fun to watch. For James Bond fans we have “No Time to Die”, “Quantum of Solace” and “Skyfall”, the latest in the series, as well as a few older ones. Bond movies often take place in the European mountains. A silly but entertaining movie is “Date Night” with Steve Carrell and Tina Fey. It’s a “feel good” movie. “Wind River” and “The Hunted” are in our collection. They are both a little brutal, and cold!

Older movies that are definitely “cold” are “Dr. Zhivago”, “Cold Mountain” and “The Mountain Between Us”. “Eight Below”, “Whiteout” and “Christmas Train” are a few more.

Absolutely icy children’s movies are “Frozen,” “Ice Age,” “Ice Princess,” and “Happy Feet.” Be a cool grandparent!

The British Isles are always cold! Series that take place in colder climates are “Shetland” and “Outlander” from Scotland. Filmed in Belfast, Northern Ireland are the new movie “Belfast” and the series “Line of Duty”. “Ballykissangel”, an older series, is filmed in the charming village of Avoca, Ireland.

There are many Acorn and BBC series that take place in England such as “Doc Martin” and “Poldark” in Cornwall”. Yorkshire is the setting for “Last Tango in Halifax” and the new version of “All Creatures Great and Small.” “Call the Midwife”, “Victoria”, Belgravia” and “The Crown” are filmed in London. A charming series in the Cotswolds is based on M. C. Beaton’s “Agatha Raisin” books. “Midsomer Murders” takes place in the fictional Midsomer County, which is west of London in Oxfordshire. This popular series could be your entire summer viewing! There are 19 sets!!

Chilly Scandinavia hosts several series: “Acquitted’ in Norway; “Borgen” in Denmark; “Man Called Ove” and “Wallander” from Sweden.

Closer to home, two very popular series are filmed in Canada. The long-running “Heartland” takes place in Alberta with the Canadian Rocky Mountains as the backdrop for the ranch. The award-winning “Schitt$ Creek”, which debuted in 2020, is filmed in Ontario.