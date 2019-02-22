St. Patrick’s Day is celebrated around the world and on that day everyone is Irish!
The traditional favorite to serve on this day is Corned Beef and Cabbage. Although the Beef Brisket is a tough cut of meat, if cooked properly, it is tender, juicy and delicious. I prefer the flat brisket because it is usually leaner and easy to slice. And, if there are any leftovers (which is seldom), it makes wonderful Reuben Sandwiches.
Ingredients:
3 pound Corned Beef Brisket (flat type preferred)
3 Bay Leaves
Small Red Potatoes (scrubbed and unpeeled) figure 2-3 per person
1 Bag Small Sweet Baby Carrots (already peeled and the perfect size)
1 Full Head of Green Cabbage, quartered
Butter
Horseradish
Mustard
Directions:
- Place corned beef in a large pot (8-10 qt.) and cover with cold water. Add the spice packet and juices that come in the package with the brisket. Cover pot and bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer. Skim the top of the water and discard. Add the Bay Leaves. Simmer for about 3 hours or until fork tender. (You should test the meat with a fork after about 2 ½ hours, and if the fork goes in and out of the meat easily, you should start with the next step.)
- Add whole potatoes and carrots. Cook about 15 minutes.
- Add Cabbage. Cook about 15 minutes. Cabbage will be cooked and still a little crisp.
- Have a large platter ready. Slice meat and place in the center of the platter. Arrange the potatoes, carrots and cabbage around the meat. If the platter is not large enough, you can put the vegetables on another plate or in a bowl. Spoon some of the liquid used for cooking over both the meat and the vegetables and serve.
- Condiments to go with the meal include butter for the vegetables, and mustard and horseradish for the meat.
A wonderful dessert is vanilla ice cream spooned into aperitif glasses and topped with a little crème de menthe. Appearance is everything and this is good to look at and great for the digestion.
This recipe feeds 4 comfortably. If you make it for 2 people, Reuben Sandwiches for lunch in the next day or two will work well.
Reuben Sandwiches
You will need Rye Bread, Sauerkraut, Mustard, Horseradish, and the leftover sliced Corned Beef.
Heat 1 can Sauerkraut to which you have added pepper, basil, 2 bay leaves. Light some candles to reduce the odor of the sauerkraut from building up in the house. When the sauerkraut is ready, lightly toast the Rye Bread, spread with mustard and horseradish, sliced pickle, place the corned beef and sauerkraut on the bread, slice in half, open a good beer, and enjoy!
Happy St. Patrick’s Day!