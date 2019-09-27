The New Mexico early morning desert sky cast itself in Robin egg blue, salted with feathery trails of see-through lacy clouds drifting to the south in a nomadic weave with no encouragement from the airstream. The air smelled sweet; a premature spring scent wafted among us. Flecks of wildflowers gently opened to the sun’s warmth, creating a spectrum of hues, as the April 6 morning temperature ascended to 60 degrees by 9 O’clock.
I was standing at Trinity, ground zero where the first atomic bomb was exploded on July 16, 1945, at 5:30 AM. The test bomb, code name Gadget, would have been suspended from a steel tower approximately 96 feet directly above my head. Upon detonation, it produced enough energy to pound the ground below me ten feet down into the earth's surface.
On that morning in 1945, a stupendous white flash of heat and light blanched this barren landscape. Initially, tongues of fire shot out at ground level and streaked across the desert floor. Yellow, green, and scarlet flashes came from the purple mushroom plume as it rose like an enormous sweltering blister and popped. Flames gushed up and up, boring a hole into the havens, belligerently tearing for air. As the angry cloud stem reared, it appeared twisted like a left-handed screw. The fuming mass soared into the atmosphere more than 40,000 feet through the firmament. The sun rose twice that day as the Atomic Age bared its teeth to the world for the first time.
Seconds later thundering sound echoed against the Sierra Oscura Mountains, the rocks, this desert floor, for what seemed an eternity to observers. The sound was deafening bouncing over and over across the Jornada del Muerto. This area in the desert known ominously from Spanish times as the Dead Man’s Trail…the Journey of Death.
Less than a month later, on the morning of August 6, 1945, pilot Col. Paul Tibbets took off in the Enola Gay, a B-29, from Tinian, part of the Mariana Islands in the Pacific. “Dimples 82” was loaded with a 9,700-pound bomb named “Little Boy,” bound for Hiroshima.
The Albuquerque Museum of Nuclear Science has access to the White Sands Missile Range, operated by the Army, on the first Saturday in April. The only other day the base is open to the public is the first Saturday in October. Last April, my wife, Sparky, and I traveled to the site on a tour bus provided by the museum. The outing was supported by extraordinary guides who were highly laden with facts and figures about the location and development of the Gadget. That was the cover name scientists at the secret Los Alamos laboratories, about 175 miles north of this test site, had given it.
In my discussions with one of the senior guides, he asked me who I thought was the single individual most responsible for the U.S. producing the atomic bomb. Prominent names were recalled. Then he stated: Hitler. Adding, that before the war, Hitler’s manic aggression forced the most brilliant scientific minds from the German Jewish community to flee the country, saving their lives. The boundless mental aptitude and cooperative competence of this group were put to use in the U.S. almost immediately and fully developed into the Manhattan Project.
“Most experiences in life can be comprehended by prior experiences,” Norris Bradbury has said, “but the atom bomb did not fit into any preconceptions posed by anybody.” Bradbury was an American physicist serving as Director of the Los Alamos National Laboratory for 25 years from 1945 to 1970. He succeeded Robert Oppenheimer. The Bradbury Science Museum in Los Alamos is named in his honor, and highly worth a visit.
As we were walking out of the squared-off fenced and gated sector containing Trinity, I heard a slight ticking sound following from behind. It came from a fellow carrying a Geiger Counter. A grave reminder of what man created at this very site, which to my vexation, is still ticking.
Jerry Wilkerson lives in SaddleBrooke. He is a former press secretary for two U.S. Congressmen, a prior Chicago CBS radio reporter and talk show host, who is a naval veteran, and served as a Police Commissioner. Email franchise@att.net