This not a usual Stuart Joke...You know what I mean.
I decided to ask my wife if she would like a bowl of cream of wheat for breakfast.
She replied yes.
So, I got up, weaved my way to the kitchen, found the bag of cream of wheat, got a pot out of the pot
drawer, turned on the #1 grill and put it on Hot for a quick breakfast delivery.
When the water was boiling I added the salt and then added the cream of wheat.
Was I careful to continuously whisk the cream of wheat ?
Of course.
Then when the appropriate thickness occurred, I removed the pot from the stove.
Placing her bowl on the bed-room delivery tray, I placed the butter dish and sugar container on her
tray so she could add the amounts she preferred.
A napkin and spoon on the tray, of course.
Her diet coke and full glass of ice had already been delivered to her bedside.
I delivered he bowl and mine to our bed to watch our stock adviser, Stuart Varney.
I was about to take a spoonful from my bowl and noticed she had eaten only one spoonful.
What is the matter?
She asked if I followed the directions.
"Of course I did," I answered.
I put in two cups of water for two servings, 3/4 cup of salt, and 1/3rd cup of cream of wheat.
She blurted out, “What? It calls for 3/4th TEASPOON of salt."
I kept on eating my bowl of cream of wheat.
What else could I do?