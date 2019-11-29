This three-hour class was small and focused, and thus we all had individual attention. Some students had more experience than others, yet we all felt very comfortable being there and enjoyed the experience. A fellow student in the class explained:
“Karen's class was a lot of fun and she taught us techniques I am sure we all found useful for our future projects. I intend to spend time practicing what I learned. She personally interacted with each student every step of the way and followed up with sending us the instructions she presented, as well. Karen is very thorough and knowledgeable. Any class she teaches would be worth your time.”
Note: A list of current Fine Arts Guild classes is available at www.Saddlebrookefinearts.org and includes additional classes taught by Karen and others.