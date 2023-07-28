11. Adult male
12. Scandinavian god of battle
13. Cloths spread on a coffin
15. Breeze through
16. Ladyfish genus
19. It’s good to take them
21. Noble-governed territory
23. Members of U.S. Navy
24. Card game resembling rummy
25. Affected by injury
26. Member of a Semitic people
27. Left
30. Woman’s cloak
34. S. American plant
35. Prohibit
36. Offense
41. Dish soap brand
45. Ottoman military commanders
46. Ancient Greek City
47. Makes unhappy
50. Discuss again
54. Medical instrument
55. Promote
56. A beloved carb
57. Tag the base runner to get him out
59. Prehistoric people
60. Large African antelope
61. Vehicle
62. Georgia rockers
63. Scientific instrument (abbr.)
64. A major division of geological time
65. Attempt
CLUES DOWN
1. Plant of the nettle family
2. Fit to be sold
3. Rather
4. Collected
5. A baglike structure in a plant or animal
6. Patella
7. Ageless
8. Lists of course requirements
9. Pokes at
13. TV network
14. They __
17. Cooking hardware
18. U.S. Army title
20. Iron-containing compound
22. Swiss river (alt. spelling)
27. Former French coin
28. Electronic countermeasures
29. Taxi
31. Helps little firms
32. Woeful
33. Midway between northeast and east
37. Glowing
38. Tasks which should be done
39. An informal body of friends
40. Intrinsic nature
41. Neural structures
42. Brews
43. Where ships unload cargo
44. Singer
47. Sino-Soviet block (abbr.)
48. Southwest Scotland town
49. Most worthless parts
51. Viscous
52. Put to work
53. Old world, new
58. Swiss river