11. Adult male

12. Scandinavian god of battle

13. Cloths spread on a coffin

15. Breeze through

16. Ladyfish genus

19. It’s good to take them

21. Noble-governed territory

23. Members of U.S. Navy

24. Card game resembling rummy

25. Affected by injury

26. Member of a Semitic people

27. Left

30. Woman’s cloak

34. S. American plant

35. Prohibit

36. Offense

41. Dish soap brand

45. Ottoman military commanders

46. Ancient Greek City

47. Makes unhappy

50. Discuss again

54. Medical instrument

55. Promote

56. A beloved carb

57. Tag the base runner to get him out

59. Prehistoric people

60. Large African antelope

61. Vehicle

62. Georgia rockers

63. Scientific instrument (abbr.)

64. A major division of geological time

65. Attempt

CLUES DOWN

1. Plant of the nettle family

2. Fit to be sold

3. Rather

4. Collected

5. A baglike structure in a plant or animal

6. Patella

7. Ageless

8. Lists of course requirements

9. Pokes at

13. TV network

14. They __

17. Cooking hardware

18. U.S. Army title

20. Iron-containing compound

22. Swiss river (alt. spelling)

27. Former French coin

28. Electronic countermeasures

29. Taxi

31. Helps little firms

32. Woeful

33. Midway between northeast and east

37. Glowing

38. Tasks which should be done

39. An informal body of friends

40. Intrinsic nature

41. Neural structures

42. Brews

43. Where ships unload cargo

44. Singer

47. Sino-Soviet block (abbr.)

48. Southwest Scotland town

49. Most worthless parts

51. Viscous

52. Put to work

53. Old world, new

58. Swiss river