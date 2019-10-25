Many know how much I love river cruising (not to be confused with Barge cruising which is quite different). I hadn’t been on the rivers of Europe for several years and decided it a good time to return. The Moselle and Rhine Rivers presented a splendid opportunity and certainly did not disappoint. The Moselle basically flows through France and Luxembourg and then becomes part of the Rhine (a west bank tributary). The Rhine is a major river in Europe flowing from Germany into the Netherlands and is approximately 760 miles long. But the area of the Rhine which dazzles for scenery and history is between Cologne in the North and Frankfurt in the South. All through this region, there is much to do and see which captivates your imagination, all made possible by an elaborate set of over many locks!
The region is dotted with charming, picturesque small towns. But some of the most scenic views are the constant vineyards dotting the hillsides at 90 degree angles. It is important to note that the Romans first brought grapes to Germany which today produce Riesling wines. These are the backbone of this region and unfortunately have too often been maligned over the years. NO, Riesling wines are not all sweet. You can enjoy some great wines which are crisp and fruity and you will request more! Throughout the cruise, we had wine tastings in many different monasteries, caverns, and wineries so we had the chance to compare and make our own choices as to what appealed to our palates.
Besides the vineyards, there is the area of geography where you can see elaborate castle ruins about every two minutes, with your head turning left and right or you running from one side of the boat to another to capture the glorious photos. When the weather is perfect, warm and sunny, there just can’t be a better way to spend your time!
River boat cruising has grown dramatically in the last ten years and today there are many itineraries and boats to choose from. As I work in travel, I have inside knowledge of the experience you can expect from each river cruise company. There are major differences between companies, but there is something for everyone depending mainly on your budget. Personally I prefer smaller boats with fewer passengers, large roomy cabins and an all-inclusive packages. River boats offer many options to their clients in terms of different types of excursions, bike riding and walking/hiking. The food and wines on board can be nothing but outstanding, depending on which boat you choose (and if this is important to you).
In my particular cruise, we arrived in Frankfurt, a very large financial city in Germany. Heidelberg, an ancient cobblestone city from the twelfth century, is dominated with an iconic castle perched on top of a steep hill offering marvelous views out over the river. It is so enjoyable visiting this city in the warm summer months as well as during the Christmas markets.
For tiny adorable villages with super charm, there is Rudesheim, Boppard and Cochem. In particular, I remember Cochem years back from December Christmas markets, decked out in Christmas finery which far surpasses what one might find in the U.S. Our tour ended in Cologne well known for its majestic Gothic cathedral built in mid 1200's. And for the fact the "cologne" was created here!