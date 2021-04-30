We took to the pavement
to debut our dance,
it’s been such a long time
we jumped at the chance.
To Dance Diamond Ridge
for unit delight
with golf carts and
chairs all lined up,
what a sight!
The sun almost setting
in days afterglow
dressed up in sequins,
we put on a show!!
To One, in gold top hats
with canes, All That Jazz
Gotta Girl, Dancing Fool
done with style and Pizazz!
Hey Daddy, Pink Shoe Laces
got in line, found our places.
Hot Honey Rag
was our newest one
it’s very fast
it’s a Charleston.
It was such fun
to dance them all
We stayed upright
and didn’t fall!
Mambo, Cha Cha
Modern and New
SilverBelles will dance for you!