We took to the pavement

to debut our dance,

it’s been such a long time

we jumped at the chance.

To Dance Diamond Ridge

for unit delight

with golf carts and

chairs all lined up,

what a sight!

The sun almost setting

in days afterglow

dressed up in sequins,

we put on a show!!

To One, in gold top hats

with canes, All That Jazz

Gotta Girl, Dancing Fool

done with style and Pizazz!

Hey Daddy, Pink Shoe Laces

got in line, found our places.

Hot Honey Rag

was our newest one

it’s very fast

it’s a Charleston.

It was such fun

to dance them all

We stayed upright

and didn’t fall!

Mambo, Cha Cha

Modern and New

SilverBelles will dance for you!

