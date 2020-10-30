It goes without saying that the month of November ushers in a season of cooking and baking; we practically live in our kitchen. And during the Pandemic we have been spending WAY too much time in the kitchen! At any rate, here are some timely idioms regarding all things culinary.
OUT OF THE FRYING PAN, INTO THE FIRE
This is a famous quote which is used frequently by English speakers; however, it was coined over a half a millennia ago. Presumably, the first person to use this phrase or a version of it, was Thomas More (English lawyer, social philosopher, author, statesman, and noted renaissance humanist) who, in 1528, included this phrase in one of the many treatises he published against the religious beliefs of William Tyndale (English biblical translator, humanist and Protestant martyr).
But, actually, the quote should be credited to the 14th Century Florentine author, Giovanni Boccaccio, in his piece, The Decameron, as this statement appears in the literature: “We have taken him out of the frying-pan, and dropped him straight in the fire.”
EATING OUT OF YOUR HAND
The quote refers to being quite submissive and, actually, refers to a tame animal eating from a person’s hand. This quote dates from the early 20th Century and is found in Joseph Conrad’s Victory (1915): “He’s like that. Sometimes that familiar you might think he would eat out of your hand.”
THAT DOES NOT CUT THE MUSTARD
The origin of this phrase comes from the Old English craft of mustard making.
At the time, the Mustardeer was the chief mustard maker. Mustard was made in large oaken barrels. Maturing of the mustard would cause a thick crust on the top of the barrel and the crust would have to be removed prior to the testing of its contents. A special cutting implement was designed to remove the crust; however, over time, the cutting implement would become dull and it would be difficult for the crust to be removed. The Mustardeer would ask his apprentice to pass the cutting implement to him, but the Mustardeer would know immediately if the cutting implement could make the cut. If not, the Mustardeer would say, “I’m sorry, but that doesn’t cut the mustard.”
The phrase has become common parlance to describe anything that does not meet a prescribed standard.
HE TOOK IT WITH A GRAIN OF SALT
The phrase means to accept something, while maintaining a degree of skepticism about the truth in the matter. This is an ancient saying, dating to the 1st Century. Pliny the Elder (AD 23/24 – 79), Roman author, philosopher and a naval and army commander of the early Roman Empire, wrote Naturalis Historia. Here is a section of that translation:
After the defeat of that mighty monarch, Mithridates, Gnaeus Pompeius found in his private cabinet a recipe for an antidote in his own handwriting; it was to the following effect: Take two dried walnuts, two figs, and twenty leaves of rue; pound them all together, with the addition of a grain of salt; if a person takes this mixture fasting, he will be proof against all poisons for that day.
This entry suggests that the injurious effects of poison can be moderated by taking it with a grain of salt. Further, this passage comes from the fact that food (or an idea?) can be more easily swallowed if accompanied by a small amount of salt.
HAPPY THANKSGIVING!
“As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words – but to live by them. “
–John Fitzgerald Kennedy