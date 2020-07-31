Recently, someone sent me an E-mail message and mentioned the moniker word nerd. I had not heard this prior. The term is from the book of the same name, and, as well, from the book "Word Nerd: Over 17,000 Fascinating Facts About Words."
Adults morph into word nerds over the course of their lives. Through doing crossword puzzles, reading, playing word board games or participating in Trivia, one is constantly learning about words. According to the Merriam-Webster website:
It has been estimated that the vocabulary of English includes roughly 1 million words . . . (ed: however) some have said . . . this is off the mark by a quarter-million.
In 2013, "The Economist" published an article about “Lexical facts;” here are some of the results.
- Adult native test-takers have a vocabulary of between 20,000 – 35,000 words.
- These people learn a new word each day.
However . . .
- Vocabulary growth stops at middle age!
Well, who can believe "The Economist," anyway?
Until new research emerges, here are some idioms using “word:”
A PICTURE IS WORTH A THOUSAND WORDS
A similar expression to “a picture paints a thousand words,” this saying first appeared in a 1911 newspaper article and quoting editor Arthur Brisbane’s discussion of journalism and publicity: “Use a picture. It’s worth a thousand words.” Brisbane was making a case for the use of photographic images to accompany stories.
BY WORD OF MOUTH
The idiom means passing information orally from one person to another and was first used in the 16th Century. It is an Anglicization of the Latin phrase viva voce; the phrase means “with living voice.” It is usually translated as “word of mouth.” Interestingly, in this era of social media, the term “word of finger” has been coined, in addition to “electronic word of mouth,” to describe marketing online.
BUZZWORD
The term “buzzword” is seen in "Hallgren & Weiss" (1946) as coming from business students at Harvard University. Language terms were collated and then became what is known today as "buzzwords.” The use of buzzwords helped the students achieve better academic results by helping them recall important information.
Of course, today, buzzwords reference a technical word that has become popular and is used frequently— perhaps too frequently. As examples: startup, downsizing, customer-centric.
EAT ONE’s WORDS
This is a slang term, meaning to retract, take back what one has spoken. The expression was already proverbial in “John Ray's English Proverbs” (1670). However, during the 1500’s, the sayings to “eat one’s heart out” and to “eat one’s hat” emerged.
A WORD TO THE WISE
It means “a word to intelligent people will be sufficient” or “I’ll say one word and you will be wise enough to know exactly what I’m talking about.” The origin is thought to be from Roman writers and in Latin it is, Verbum sapienti satis est. In English, it dates back to the 1500’s.
Finally, in the words of Rudyard Kipling,
“Words are, of course, the most powerful drug used by mankind.”