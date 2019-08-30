Come Fly with Me
Everyone recalls their first airplane flight, of course. And, in so doing, recalls that if one traveled in the 1960’s, or prior to that time, one had to “dress up,” meaning the women/girls had to wear a suit or a dress (with nylons), while the men/boys had to wear a two-piece suit. It all seems so long ago now – when propriety ruled. Now flipflops, workout clothes, tank tops and shorts are the norm.
And, remember when each airline had its own logo dishes and flatware? Believe it, that now any of these items can be found on e-Bay! Here are some air/flight idioms that might bring a smile to your face.
Airhead
The term “airhead” was considered general American slang for a stupid or clumsy person. This term was used before the 1980’s; but with the introduction of the valley girl and preppy culture the term eventually was applied to cheerleaders and nouveau riche (i.e., middle class) individuals who imitated the speech of the upper class, popular girls. It’s interesting that the Cambridge Dictionary uses the sentence She’s such an airhead to illustrate a stupid (its word, not mine) person. But why not use “He’s such an airhead?” Just saying . . .
Flight of Fancy
This term has been in use since the late 1700’s. Fancy, used as a verb, means to imagine or believe without substantial reasons, or believe or to think. A flight of fancy alludes to imagination or beliefs. This idiom is compared to the term pipe dream.
Fly by the Seat of Your Pants
This so familiar saying is parlance from the early days of aviation and first emerged in the 1930’s. Aircraft of the time had very few navigation aids and flying was, basically, accomplished by means of a pilot’s judgment. The term was widely used to describe Douglas Corrigan’s original intention to fly to Dublin, Ireland. His flight plan was rejected because of the unfit condition of his aircraft. Eventually, Corrigan flew from California to Brooklyn, NY with plans of returning to California. However, the manager of the airfield told Corrigan he could take off of any runway, except the runway pointing west. Corrigan took that advice as a nod to head east over the Atlantic, which Corrigan did. And, after 29 plus hours, Corrigan landed in Dublin, Ireland which resulted in the now famous saying, “Wrong way Corrigan!” In several U.S. papers there was the headline: “Corrigan flies by the seat of his pants!”
When Pigs Fly
This idiom has been used in various forms; as an example, phrases such as “pigs might fly” or “pigs may fly” were popular sayings of the 17th century. However, the term “pigs fly with their tails forward” became popular and was used as a sarcastic remark regarding something overly optimistic. It is thought that the idiom originated in Germany or Scotland, as there are many examples of its use as a way to describe something that is physically impossible. The form “when pigs fly” eventually became common in America.
Clear the Air
Who has not heard this phrase in regards to a misunderstanding? While the phrase in modern times refers to communication (or, many times, miscommunication) it literally refers to the sun and winds clearing the air of dust and clouds after a storm and was used, figuratively, in a work by John Wycliff (English philosopher, reformer and theologian), who wrote “Winds of truth should blow away heresies, and clear the airs of holy church, which is now full troubled.”