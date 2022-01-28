Bet you’re curious about Community Circle Players’ dinner theatre comedy THE CURIOUS SAVAGE coming to MountainView this March. Since the play’s opening on Broadway, the warm comedy has been enjoyed by audiences all around the country. A big success for SaddleBrooke’s PrimeTime Players in 2007 under the direction of Susan Shear, this revival no doubt will be a SaddleBrooke hit once again.
THE CURIOUS SAVAGE is the story of an elderly widow (Mrs. Ethel P. Savage) whose husband left her millions and whose stepchildren strongly object to her plans to give away the entire fortune. To hold on to their family wealth and legacy, they have her committed to a sanatorium called the Cloisters, where the comedy takes place.
Playwright John Patrick delightfully compares the loyalty of gentle psychiatric patients with the greed and hostility of the so-called “normal” Savage stepchildren and leaves the audience feeling that the oft neglected virtues of kindness and affection have not completely vanished.
CCP director Susan Sterling and producer Tim Morsani had a lot of talent to choose from for the cast. Both SaddleBrooke and SaddleBrooke Ranch residents auditioned for the seven female and four male roles and are already in rehearsals. Crafty and kindhearted widow Ethel Savage will be played by CCP veteran actress Connie Ward. The cast members filling the roles of the other Savage family members are Jim Burke, Monica Gustafson, and Al Weigel. The staff and Cloisters’ residents (including a compulsive liar, former military pilot, statistician, and seascape painter who has never seen the ocean) will be portrayed by Mark Albrecht, Fran Berman, Marilyn Gunther, Patti Bregory-Burke, Carol Henry, Karen Moore, and Jay Schweitzer.
Performance dates are Monday through Sunday, March 14 through Sunday, March 20 (excluding Thursday, March 17) on the Mountain View Ballroom Stage. In addition, SaddleBrooke Ranch will host performances on its stage on Tuesday, March 22 and Wednesday, March 23.
Tickets are $49 for dinner and entertainment go on sale online Tuesday, February 1. Go to Tickets.SaddlebrookeTwo.com and select the Mountain View venue. Starting Tuesday, February 8, tickets will be available for purchase at the HOA-2 administration office.
THE CURIOUS SAVAGE is worth more than your curiosity. See you there!