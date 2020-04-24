I watched my city die. It didn’t happen quickly. Death was a slow, arching paralysis over many decades. Gary, IN, the “City of the Century,” appeared powerless to do anything but rot in its ruins of moral decay, political corruption, racism, and crime. Then there was the fire — the massive downtown blaze in October 1997. A colossal night burning that turned the heart of Gary into a flaming hell hole with devil winds pushing flames, punishing business structures with enflamed burning ash, noxious smoke, a hopscotching fire with furry leaping from block to block.
It burned Memorial Auditorium, the building where my high school class graduated. The Post Office, where I joined the Navy, is gone. Explosive combustion skipped across Broadway and struck a structure of faith. The roof of the nine-story City Methodist Church, designed in English gothic style with ornate stonework, arches, towering pillars, and stained-glass windows, collapsed. Ruins now are used as a movie set for producing gothic horror films like Midnight on Elm street, and Freddy Kruger.
God left the Steel City that night. Or, did he turn his back sickened by man’s evil and in this onetime metropolis of 180,000 people. The city that lived and died in one century. No need to turn out the lights. Electricity was cut off too many blocks across the municipality years ago.
____________________________________
“There once was a city here. It wasn’t on a hill. But it did shine.”
____________________________________
Gary was great in the '50s when I was a young lad. I would meet my mother under the clock at Gordons multistory department store, on the corner of Eighth and Broadway. The vertical timepiece hung out over the sidewalk like the famous Marshall Field’s clock in Chicago. I was around 10, and It was safe for a kid to walk alone. Back then, I took the bus downtown by myself when bus drivers made a change. Today only the clock frame hangs in effigy on the withering, boarded building in the city recently named “America’s most miserable!”
Once there was a city here. It wasn’t on a hill. But it did shine. In this planned industrial town, people earned the top wages in the nation working in the mills. It was the epicenter of jobs in the country. The Region became a world melting pot with thousands of European’s flocking to the community. Churches were oversized, well attended, and overtly involved in community activities. The beach and adjacent wooded park on Lake Michigan's southern shore was indeed a gem to behold with white sugar sand dunes. Restaurants were first class; theaters resembled monolithic masterpieces. We thought it would never end. Today, those lost glories of yesterday are but only a memory.
Several years ago, I went back to my city with Ed Zuckerman, a newsman who worked at the Gary Post Tribune when I was a radio reporter/talk show host on local radio stations. The paper is gone, as is the station. To us, Broadway looked like Berlin after the war. We expected it to look bad. But this was beyond our harshest expectations. We memorialized the moment by stopping at Broadway and Eighth. I felt emotional heartache and loss, an indelible gnawing away from my life. There was so little left; it was not easy to fathom where things used to be. In the early '70s, Ed moved to Washington to work at the Knight-Ridder news bureau covering Capitol Hill. I thank Ed for getting me to D.C. in 1975 and landing the Congressional press secretary opportunity.
Gary did produce some illustrious people that achieved remarkable success in all walks of life. Academics to athletes, actors, to business tycoons, and a fair smattering of entertainers. The shortlist includes Frank Borman, Charley Finley, Morgan Freeman, Tom Harmon, The Jacksons, Alex Karras, Karl Malden, and Karen McDougal, of recent presidential fame.
I have written many stories that were limited by my inexperience. I plead this is not one of them. I know there was a city there. I lived in it. But for this chronicle, there are no ambiguities; my city is lost to the ages.
Jerry Wilkerson lives in SaddleBrooke. He is a former press secretary for two U.S. Congressmen, a prior Chicago CBS radio and newspaper reporter and talk show host, who is a naval veteran, and served as a Police Commissioner. Email franchise@att.net