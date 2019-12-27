You don’t Gotta Have a Gimmick to enjoy the next show coming to DVPAC from Khris Dodge Entertainment. “Broadway, Baby!,” done in partnership with SAPAC (Southern Arizona Performing Arts Company), is a non-stop review of the show-stoppers, ballads, and lullabies of Broadway. The show will be in the theatre on Saturday, January 11 at 7:30 p.m.
Starring Erin Anderson, Liz Cracchiolo, Dennis Tamblyn (SAPAC co-founder and producer), and Tyler Wright, “Broadway, Baby!” offers songs from the “golden age” of Broadway – the title song from Oklahoma!, Gonna Wash that Man Right Outta My Hair from “Guys and Dolls”) – to more modern classics, including Bring Him Home from “Les Miserables” and Defying Gravity from “Wicked”.
Formed in 2018, SAPAC’s mission is to provide high-quality musical theatre using Tucson-based professionals. The idea to collaborate with KDE on “Broadway, Baby!” came about soon after the company formed. “Part of our company’s mission is to partner with other arts organizations in town. By doing so, it allows us to do things on a grander scale,” says SAPAC co-founder Dennis Tamblyn. “It’s natural that we would lean on and collaborate with SAPAC,” says KDE founder Khris Dodge. “It wasn’t too long ago that we were a new company on the scene and venues like DVPAC supported us through the early days. “Broadway, Baby!” is a great way to showcase some of the talent that is working with SAPAC, and it goes along with our mission to ‘do good things with good people’.”
Saddlebrooke audiences will remember Dennis and Liz from another KDE show – last season’s “Classics Rock.” “Liz and I have a long history of being on stage together, and it’s magic every time. She’s like family,” says Tamblyn. Liz, Tyler, Dennis, and Erin all performed in Arizona Onstage Productions’ “Les Miserables” (2014). “We had an instant connection,” recalls Tamblyn. “The show is quite an undertaking and we spent a lot of time together. I’m in awe of what they do. Performing with them never feels like work.”
Show-goers will also be treated to a special number from SAPAC’s upcoming show, The Hot Mikado. Joining Erin to sing “Three Little Maids” will be castmates Ruthie Hayashi and Aliyah Douglas. 16 year-old Douglas is quite a find for SAPAC. The teenage phenom has trained in New York City and holds up with her more seasoned castmates. “Our director was blown away when she came in to audition,” says Tamblyn. “Aliyah showed character, range, and enormous ability. I can’t wait for audiences to see/hear her.”
Ticket are available at the SaddleBrooke HOA-2 Admin Bldg, the DVPAC box office, or online at tickets.saddlebrooketwo.com. “Broadway, Baby!” tickets are $30. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and runs two hours with intermission.