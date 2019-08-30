Cable television in the US began in the early 1940s independently in Pennsylvania, Oregon and Arkansas, peaking at 101 million households in 2012. Satellite TV became commercially available in the early 1980s, first becoming popular in rural areas.
The mid 2000s marked the beginning of television programs becoming available via the Internet. YouTube and iTunes were among the first to offer internet videos in 2005, followed by Amazon Unbox, Netflix and Hulu (NBC and Fox) a few years later. As of 2015, smart TVs became the only type of middle to high-end televisions being produced and a wide variety of digital media players now enable many older or smaller devices to easily utilize streaming video content.
Traditional cable TV and satellite customers are currently cancelling their subscriptions and switching to streaming services at rapidly increasing rates, tiring of increasing costs and added fees. Last November, the Wall Street Journal described the situation for traditional cable TV as going from bad to worse, noting that over one million consumers had cancelled their cable-TV or satellite subscriptions in the previous quarter. For the first time ever, more households subscribed to a streaming service than traditional TV in 2018. The average consumer today subscribes to three streaming services; two thirds of these also retained their cable TV service. This doesn’t have to be an either – or decision; you can “straddle the fence” for a while.
As of June 2019, there are at least 100 video streaming services available. I found one comprehensive list at https://flixed.io/complete-list-streaming-services/. New streaming services are popping up like weeds after monsoon rains! A recent article in USA Today claimed there are actually 300+ streaming services available! Media giants including NBCUniversal, Disney, WarnerMedia and Apple are poised to further escalate the streaming wars with new platform entries.
What are the fundamentals involved in cord cutting? You need an internet connection with a speed of at least 15Mbps for each device you will have connected at the same time; slower speeds lead to annoying buffering delays and stuttering. You will also need one or more subscriptions to streaming services (i.e. Netflix, Hulu, or Sling TV) and one or more streaming devices (i.e. Roku Streaming Stick, Amazon Fire TV Stick, or smart TV). All these things need to be compatible with each other and you will need to connect them to each other.
If you want to get involved in cord cutting, you will find plenty of advice online. One good place to start is techhive.com; search there for “Cord Cutting: A Beginners Guide” for some simple and understandable advice. This article also will provide links to additional sources of useful information to help you develop a personal plan of action. Most streaming services offer free trials and hassle free cancellations; no multiple year contracts or penalties for early withdrawal!
The Computer Club plans to offer a course on “Cutting the TV Cord: Best Streaming Options”, with the first session to be offered Nov. 11, followed by multiple sessions after the winter holidays.