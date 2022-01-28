Do you know that Day of the Dead is really a celebration of life? Do you also know that this holiday is really a national cultural event in the middle part of Mexico (Patzcuaro, Oaxaca, San Miguel de Allende, etc.)? No one feels overly sad, as they put all of their positive energy into remembering and celebrating the beautiful people who have left this world.
Day of the Dead started almost one millennium before today, when the Aztecs used skulls to honor the dead. Once the Spanish arrived in early 1500’s, they continued with the event, combining both the ancient rituals and Christian principles. If you haven’t experienced this event in Mexico, you should plan to go this very year! But first you need to understand some of the symbols and background for this festive occasion, unlike all others. Also, please note that even though it starts about October 31, it is not a part of Halloween. It has its own energy and its own customs.
For a start, there are really two key days: focuses on the Catholic tradition of All Souls (now devoted to children who have died) occurs on November 1 and on November 2, the focus is on adults who have died.
One of the most important things everyone does is create an altar (ofrenda) in private homes and in public spaces. These altars usually have four different levels but in general it is focused on a particular person who has died in a family. The first level might have photos of the deceased, the second level may have little remembrances of the person, plus foods they loved and drink (tequila). The third level has candles, pan of water/towel so that the spirit of the person can refresh themselves when they return, and all have decorations of Calaveras (decorated sugar candy skulls) and many marigold flowers (“flor de muerto” or “campaxochitl” in Nahuatl, the Aztec language). Indeed, the marigolds are so pervasive, you will see them in every nook and cranny. You will find these altars erected everywhere houses and they are intended for you to see, enjoy and remember.
One of the other important symbols of the time is “catrina”. A catrina is a very arty skeleton figurine made from any number of materials. The origin of these fantasy skeleton people started back in 1910 by Jose Guadalupe Posada, a political satirist who etched one in zinc (La Calavera Garbancera). The purpose of his caricature was to poke fun at a certain class of Mexican who had European aristocratic aspirations. The one he created wore a wide brimmed hat, a very popular European fashion statement back in 1910, during the Profirio Diaz presidency, who was obsessed with all things European. His presidency ultimately resulted in the Mexican revolution. Then, in the 1940’s, Diego Rivera painted a mural in Parque Alameda in Mexico City where he depicted four centuries of key Mexican characters including Posada, and one was called La Calavera Catrina. Today, all “catrinas” are extremely sought-after pieces of art. Truly, I love them as do many of friends who are collectors.
Referring back to the end of October/early November, families go to graveyards where they clean off graves, create altars there, and wait for the spirits to return, having candles, drinks/food and “open-arm” welcomes. Elsewhere in the different towns, there are parades, face paintings like skeletons, costumes and just lots of merriment. Remembering the deceased is truly joyous. For visitors, it is a total time of fun, celebration and frivolity!
I think that Oaxaca seems to be the most sought-after place to go for Day of the Dead celebrations and indeed it is. The truly adventurous go off to Patzcuaro where they have Janitzio island, right in the middle of the lake with a cemetery, a remarkable celebration. But San Miguel is now equally sought after for their Day of the Dead festivals. I hope you will come this year with me. You will not forget it!
