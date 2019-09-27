K. E. Brungardt is pleased to announce the publication of her debut novel, Exchanger, the first book in the Exchanger series. Using her medical knowledge and experience with foreign exchange students, she has combined these skills into her sci-fi novel, available in both paperback and e-books via Amazon, i-books and other places. Appropriate for young adults and up.
Karen Brungardt, D.O., writing as K. E. Brungardt, retired from a busy Family Practice in Wyoming before moving to Saddlebrooke. She and her husband, Larry, have hosted many foreign exchange students, both high school and college, in the past and these two experiences formed a large part of her book, Exchanger.
She has won awards for her short stories and is also an award-winning Watercolor Artist.
Her science-fiction novel, Exchanger, is available in the Saddlebrooke Gift shop, on Amazon as both paperback and e-book, and also i-books, Barnes & Noble website and other places.