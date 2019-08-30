A few months ago I discussed the character and trends of IPAs (India Pale Ale). Today, I want to discuss “dark” beers. Until the recent proliferation of craft beer in America, dark beer was represented solely by Guinness, an Irish Stout. However, times have changed and dark beer is now a rich and diverse beer style in America. The darkest and most common dark beer style is Stout.
Remember, all beer starts with the same three basic ingredients; grain, yeast and hops. Our discussion of the IPA style was all about hops. Today our discussion of dark beer is all about the grain. Barley is the grain used for ales in America. But how that grain is prepared for brewing makes all the difference in the color and flavor of your beer.
The grain preparation is called malting. Malting involves first, soaking the grains and forcing their husks open ready to sprout, and then kilning/heating the barley. The kilning process creates the vast variety. It is a complex chemical process with a multitude of variations. The end result is a range of colors from pale straw to amber brown to deep black. And a range of flavors from malty biscuit to caramely toffee to roasty espresso.
Most brewers will leave the malting to third party malt companies. The brewing recipes will call for a “grain bill” that will use a mix of several malts. In the case of Stouts, malts with the darkest color and strongest roasted flavor will actually make up only 5-10 percent of the malted grains used. A little bit goes a long ways.
So if you want to order a Stout on your next beer adventure, what should you expect? A Stout should have a deep dark roasty character. The flavor descriptors will be coffee, dark chocolate, caramel or burnt sugar. You may run into some common additives such as cold-brew coffee, cocoa beans, cherries, peanut butter, coconut and chiles.
Other options may be a Milk Stout which has lactose sugars added and it will taste more like a cafe au lait or milkshake. An Oatmeal Stout has oats included in the grain bill and they will give a creamy taste and thicker mouthfeel to your beer. Imperial Stouts originate from Russia and they double down on the alcohol levels. Barrel-aging has become popular recently in several of the amber and dark styles. Imagine all that deep rich flavor of a Stout combined with a smoky whiskey or bourbon undertone. Sounds like the best of all worlds to me.
Most brewers will have at least one dark beer available. In the colder climates they are more prevalent and popular in the winter. Certain Stouts are like drinking a dessert with their sweeter flavors. Below are some of my favorites. I dare you to go out and try them.
Founders (Michigan) Breakfast Stout
Left Hand (Colorado) Milk Stout Nitro
Prairie Artisan Ales (Oklahoma) Prairie Bomb Imperial Stout with Chiles
Sleepy Dog (Arizona) Peanut Butter Milk Stout
Sun Up (Arizona) White Russian imperial Stout