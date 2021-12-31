You should have because Winds and Strings presented a Holiday Concert in the Mountain View Ballroom on Wednesday, December 8. The band created an excitement in the air celebrating a program of customary and not so common holiday melodies. A varied playlist was met with enthusiasm by the audience who didn't refrain from singing along to the music. Trivia questions were asked throughout the concert. Those who answered correctly were rewarded with prizes.
The band will start rehearsing again in January. All are welcome to come and play with us. If you have an interest or even a spark of curiosity please email Marie Lopez at marie566@icloud.com.