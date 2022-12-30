The annual Dillinger Day in Tucson this year is Sunday, January 15. Activities are centered around the Hotel Congress downtown. A reenactment of the capture and arrest of Public Enemy No. 1, John Dillinger, and his outlaw gang will be featured during the events. The fugitives were incarcerated in the Pima County Jail inside the old county courthouse while awaiting court-ordered extradition. The public is invited to attend.

On the afternoon of January 29, 1934, in preparation for extradition, Pima County Sheriff John Belton and Under-Sheriff C. S. Farrar entered John Dillinger’s County jail cell to manacle the outlaw. They were preparing to transport him to the Tucson airport for a secret flight out of town. The gangster pulled back from the steel bars and refused to hold out his hands.

“Where are you taking me? “ Dillinger yelled. Public Enemy No.1 fought back “viciously screaming, “ according to newspaper accounts. “You’re shanghaiing me! You can’t take me out of here without me seeing my attorney.” Dillinger braced himself against the cell door shouting, “It’s a nice frame-up, boys.”

Ultimately cuffed and shackled, Dillinger was unceremoniously dragged down the cellblock hallway and out a jail door to a waiting car headed to the then-modest Tucson Municipal Airport for a clandestine flight to Douglas. Dillinger was in Tucson for 10 days, and law enforcement was anxious to get him out of town. Heavily armed guards secured the fugitive on a chartered airplane around 5 o’clock as the winter desert sun richly set against the Catalina Mountains.

The Arizona Daily Star reported that Dillinger was placed on a commercial American Airways flight in Douglas later that night at 11:14. After a daylong, arduous trip with stops in El Paso, Abilene, Ft. Worth, Dallas, Little Rock, Memphis, and St. Louis, Dillinger arrived in the Windy City at the Chicago Municipal Airport (later named Midway) at around 6:10 in the chill of a frosty evening.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Indiana had won the fiercely contested Dillinger extradition challenge in a Tucson court because of an outstanding murder warrant for an East Chicago Police officer’s shooting death during a bank robbery. A motorcade of 13 cars, with 29 Indiana State Troopers, escorted him 52 miles to the Lake County Jail in Crown Point, IN.

Saturday morning, March 3, 1934, around 9:15, Dillinger overpowered guards and broke out of the jail using a hand-carved wooden gun he made from a washboard blackened with shoe polish. He stole Sheriff Lillian Holley’s V-8 Ford. Hightailing it north and west out of town to Chicago. Soon after, Dillinger and his gang pulled four bank jobs across the Midwest. With loot in his pocket, Dillinger carried on an everyday life into the summer months. He lived at a girlfriend’s apartment in North Chicago using the alias of Jimmy Lawrence, a clerk at the Chicago Board of Trade. The fugitive enjoyed afternoon Cubs games at Wrigley Field, meals in fine restaurants, and attended numerous air-cooled movie houses.

The outlaw also hung out with Ana Cumpănaș, AKA Anna Sage, who ran brothels in Chicago, East Chicago, and one near the steel mills on Gary’s northwest side. Her nefarious business operation in the Steel City was in the Kostur Hotel. S he also managed the establishment’s saloon, suitably named the Bloody Bucket. She set up Dillinger in Chicago with the FBI on July 22, 1934, to help herself with immigration problems. The government considered her “An alien of low morals.” Anna, the celebrated Lady in Red, was wearing an orange skirt that looked red under the glare of the Biograph movie marquee lights that sweltering 100-degree night.

The FBI and a multi-state law enforcement task force had the theater staked out that evening. When Dillinger and Sage exited the Biograph, FBI Special Agent Melvin Purvis lit a cigar, indicating that it was Dillinger. He yelled, “Stick ‘em up, Johnnie, we got you surrounded.” Dillinger ran, and four gunshots riddled his body. The alley bricks where he fell ran thick with blood as bystanders-soaked handkerchiefs for souvenirs. John Herbert Dillinger was 31.