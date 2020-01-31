Community Circle Players’ dinner theatre show “THE OUTSIDER,” debuting next month, is a timely and hilarious political satire that skewers politics and celebrates democracy.
According to director Tim Morsani, SaddleBrooke’s CCP performances of Paul Slade Smith's script, (which is produced by special arrangement with Playscripts Inc.), “may be the only place on Earth where you can watch non-partisan political comedy. Will Rogers, who spent most of his career lampooning politicians, could have written this play. There also are hints of Saturday Night Live.”
Tickets for the March performances go on sale at both HOAs on Wednesday, February 5. Evening performances will be held Sunday, March 8 through Wednesday March 11, at HOA-1’s Vistas and Friday, March 13 through Sunday, March 15 at SaddleBrooke Two’s MVCC Ballroom. Tickets are $49 per person and are inclusive.
The cast has been busy rehearsing this well-written and very funny play since the beginning of the year, and some had to take on new roles after one actor had to drop out due to a family emergency.
“We had to shuffle the cast a bit,” Tim said. “This is the nature of community theater--you roll with it, and the show goes on.”
Ron Andrea continues in his role as newly appointed Governor Ned Newley, as does Jay Schweitzer as Dave, the Governor’s Chief of Staff. Also continuing in his role as a political consultant/operative is David Fuller, who relocated from Central Oregon in June 2014 and has been in the SaddleBrooke productions of “Calendar Girls,” “The Mafioso Murders,” “Eat, Drink And Be Deadly!” Previously a dentist in private practice, he has had experience in stage, film, improv comedy and music. In early 2019, he co-wrote and starred in a short film titled THESE FRIENDS of OURS.
Moving into new roles are Fran Berman as Louise, a Kelly Girl; Pete Frank as A.C., a camera man; Monica Gustafson, as Paige, a pollster; and Patty Gregory-Burke as Rachel, a TV reporter. Patty was in CCP’s “The Mafioso Murders,” and “Eat, Drink And Be Deadly. Patty danced in high school musicals, studied and taught dance until her early 20's, and had a 17-year career at the Rochester, New York Police Department where she met her husband and found her calling as a 911 Police/Fire Dispatcher and Supervisor, later becoming the Dispatcher and Supervisor for the Carlsbad, California Police Department.
So, put a note on your calendar to buy some tickets starting Wednesday, February 5—CCP shows often sell out quickly.
“If you haven’t tried SaddleBrooke dinner theatre, you’re missing a great chance to dine and laugh with your friends,” said Fred Lowy, the producer of “THE OUTSIDER.” He added, “Get some neighbors together and buy a table. You can’t find a better entertainment value anywhere!”