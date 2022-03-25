Wasn’t that a great dinner + theatre show! Community Circle Players’ production of the comedy THE CURIOUS SAVAGE, written by award-winning playwright John Patrick of “Three Coins in a Fountain” and “High Society” fame, delighted SaddleBrooke audiences this March.
Hope you had a chance to be there to see to see the “normal” stepchildren of the eccentric (curious) widow Mrs. Savage commit her to a sanatorium and witness the heart-warming support offered by the psychiatric residents (including a compulsive liar, former military pilot, statistician, and seascape painter who has never seen the ocean) and the staff. CCP producer Tim Morsani promised we in the audience would both laugh a lot and get a bit misty eyed. He was right.
Crafty and kindhearted widow Ethel Savage was portrayed by CCP veteran actress Connie Ward. Jim Burke, Monica Gustafson, and Al Weigel were cast as the Savage stepchildren, while Mark Albrecht, Fran Berman, Marilyn Ginther, Patty Gregory-Burke, Carol Henry, Karen Moore, and Jay Schweitzer filled the roles of those at The Cloisters.
An excellent cast directed by Susan Sterling plus very good food ensured a wonderful evening.
What’s next? Rumor has it that CCP is already beginning to plan for a rollicking, audience participation dinner theatre production in Spring 2023 with lots of characters. SaddleBrooke can’t wait!