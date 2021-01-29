I do sense during these winter days that I am, indeed, lucky when it comes to this Covid thing as it crushes global health records by the hour. Fortunately, at 74, I am well, grateful, and I don't take this for granted. As a senior during this infectivity, I live in the glassiest of glasshouses and try not to throw stones. Nonetheless, I feel ripped-off by this killer pandemic's impunity and gravity, what it has done to threaten and demarcate the remaining years of my life. I call these days the dead zone. The angst is palpable.
I miss my family, friends, neighbors; I even miss talking to new acquaintances at a SaddleBrooke bar. There is no rhythm to life. Dystopian comes to mind. As death confronts society head-on, mortality is no longer an abstraction when a friend or relative dies of Covid-19. Something that was once in the world is now gone forever. Yet, as a wizened journalist, I long to recall our lost glories. It's all so dang confounding, and time, my dear reader is of the essence.
These senior years were supposed to be the best of times. I worked, planned, saved, and did without now finding this corrupt, depraved contagion taking control of everything, negating my preparations. Social isolation is leaching away at my forte as my final stage of life seemingly evaporates. I’m lethargic. Designing for the future feels to be simply a contradiction. And there is no time for do-overs, no mulligans left in my bag. I'm all in.
Mercifully, we do have hope on the horizon; the vaccine arrived with great pomp and ceremony. It is a Sisyphean task that promises optimism to control this worldwide virulent lethal disease. Sometime in 2021, inoculation programs will provide the possibility to take back our lives. I realize the world has changed and that things will be different. Yearning for normalcy occupies my day. I am mindful of the economic toll on the planet, especially for those who know not what tomorrow will bring; I experience collective grief for humanity with them.
With immunization, the world can see that joyful faint glow down the preverbal passage. I look forward to becoming nearly plump with springtime bliss as I link hope with the future. However, I realize that things that were important to me are now falling to the verge. The planned journeys of a lifetime are no longer worth the work. I find myself giving in to a form of passivity as the days linger on to those precious few.
Our homes now serve as workshops, Internet bazaars, libraries, health centers, communication command hubs, even prisons. On any given day, being stuck at home can dazzle or defeat us. Meanwhile, life in old neighborhoods is vividly recalled. I dream of places that are gone, times with extraordinary people, ballgames, a favorite restaurant, concerts, and movies; oh, how I do miss new films. In those circumstances, I was happy. I've learned that sentimentality is underrated. As I now believe, it allows our psyches to regenerate. Under the predator's dominion of Covid-19, these everyday activities are beyond consideration.
Fear is a habit like no other. It creeps in through the solitary days. I am learning how to pipe down in this plague and back off. As I discover how to listen and stop shouting at myself, I'm able to get beyond the calamity of crisis that controls. The end game is to move on with our lives. And when the time comes, go forth into the world once again and endure.
With resignation, I will let this nasty worm of a disease run its course. I'm giving up on the idea of renewal based on the dream of perpetual youth. Instead, my focus is on seeking what is truly valuable in life, as I embrace the inevitable. Perhaps on some glorious morning, I can take a sudden turn at a corner and, to my astonishment, discover that I am still capable of surprise. On that day, I will surrender myself to the most romantic and tragic emotion of all. That is, I want to live forever! The current dark shadow will disappear, and I'll rejoice in living through another day and night. Suffice to say, "The future ain't what it used to be." --- Yogi Berra
Winner of the 2020 State of Arizona Press Club 2nd Place Community Column Writers Award. Jerry Wilkerson lives in SaddleBrooke. He is a former press secretary for two U.S. Congressmen, a prior Chicago CBS radio and newspaper correspondent. Wilkerson is a navy veteran and a former Police Commissioner. Email: franchise@att.net.