A new sound system is being installed at MountainView. On behalf of the entire community, Community Circle Players (CCP), SaddleBrooke’s theatre troupe, so compellingly presented the need for the Sound Replacement Project to the HOA-2 Board and Finance Committee that their reply was, “Not only do we [SaddleBrooke] need it, we need it now!”

As CCP explained, the new $32,000 MVBR sound system will be used by visiting speakers and presenters, dance and exercise groups, charity fashion shows, golf luncheons, HOA Board and Committee meetings, funds raising events such as for Senior Village and Pet Rescue, singing groups, religious services, educational lectures, and hearing challenged residents at any MountainView Ballroom event.

The updated, digital, state-of-the-art system replaces an antiquated, jerry-rigged, analog one with limited outputs for amps and speakers. The 20- old system required cables for most connections, presenting a tripping hazard for residents and employees, and the two house speakers in Ballroom East could serve only a small area of the room leaving many areas, especially in Ballroom Center and West, without adequate sound. Making matters worse, the T Loop system for the hearing impaired wasn’t fully utilized and worked only with handheld microphones, not the house speakers or wireless mics.

Yet to be added to the hearing enhancement system is a Wave Cast system costing approximately $1,800. Most new hearing aids have Bluetooth rather than coils. While the T Coil Loop approach works with an antennae in the floor, best serving the carpeted areas of MV Ballroom, the Wave Cast approach for augmenting sound works through smart phones. Wave Cast transmits on WIFI, gets picked up by smart phones, and is transmitted to hearing aids via Bluetooth.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Hopefully, funds to install this Wave Cast approach can be found, because the equipment is in stock and can be installed in minutes. CCP has offered to provide training and setup help for those with aids and phones who would be interested. Ideally phone connections would be there in time for the upcoming March dinner theatre.

CCP is committed to making sure sounds are of high quality for all SaddleBrooke events, including Community Circle Players’ productions. Thank you, CCP, for requesting sound enhancements benefiting all of SaddleBrooke.