Hurtigruten is a Norwegian-owned cruise company. Unlike other cruise lines which started out carrying passengers, Hurtigruten started in 1893 carrying goods and supplies up the western coast of Norway. At the time, the Norwegian government was looking for a company who dared to make the trip (which was very rugged, costly with few lighthouses), on a constant basis, with a certain amount of speed. Hurtigruten means “fast route” and Mr. Richard With answered the call. At that time, he had one steamer named DS Vesteraalen. Vesteraalen began to do one weekly departure from Trondham in the south to Hammerfest. Later, he started in Bergen and went as far north as Kirkenes (top part of Norway right near Russian border) in the Barents Sea. But over the last 120-years, that has all changed.
Today Hurtigruten operates 11 coastal ships taking people, plus freight and supplies up the coast of Norway daily. You can opt for a seven-day or 14-day cruise (starting in Bergen all the way up to Kirkenes). The perfect time for this cruise is May through August, and you will likely see Northern Lights at some point along the way. But for sure you will cross the Arctic Circle, see many fjords, mountains and up to 34 different ports of call. And once you cross the Arctic Circle, you will experience almost 24-hours of light. These trips are wonderful, especially when you stop in the smallest of Norwegian towns and villages. There is not a better way to interact with the exquisite beauty of Norway, the pristine environment, and the delightful people!!
Early on, Mr. With also saw the opportunity in sailing to other more remote spots, which today, has resulted in Hurtigruten being one of the best expedition cruise companies. They have developed adventure travel into a perfect science, are eager to work with clients who value learning and personal growth and are interested in protecting the environment. One such destination is Svalbard, a sovereign state of Norway, which is an archipelago in the Arctic Ocean between Norway and the North Pole. In fact, at one time, Mr. With even transported a prefabricated hotel from the Norwegian mainland up to Svalbard!
Their expedition cruises include Antarctica, Svalbard, Franz Josef Land (a remote and beautiful wilderness in the Barents Sea composed of over 191 islands which is a territory of Russia with 1,200 inhabitants), Iceland, Greenland, The Northwest Passage, Alaska, North America, Mexico, Central America, South America and The Galapagos. Their ships are mostly new, the voyages are all inclusive (with three meals a day, wine/beer at lunch and dinner, one excursion per day, gratuities) and they usually carry between 200 to 500 passengers, allowing them to enter areas that other larger vessels cannot. And for those seeking luxury, there are beautiful suites, if desired. And the fleet has the first hybrid electric-powered ships. Most of the expedition itineraries are 12 to 14 days as the distances can be long. In fact, they even have two different “round the world” itineraries, one for 98 days and one for 62 days!
Hurtigruten is an amazing company with great itineraries for those who seek some adventure and want to get up close and personal with natural beauty.
Linda Stack is owner of Travelinda LLC and can be reached at LLStack9597@gmail.com.