Maybe you took piano lessons years ago, but for whatever reason, you gave it up and have always regretted it. Starting Monday, October 14, you can turn those regrets into the reality of playing favorite songs at family gatherings, or just playing for your own enjoyment.
Maybe playing the piano is something you always wanted to do but never took the time. Now is your chance to give it a try.
Perhaps you are looking for a mentally stimulating activity that brings pleasure to those around you as well. Making music has proven to be great for the brain as it combines the mental with the physical for an all-around mental workout.
One of the benefits of learning this way is that you get to learn with friends. Making music together adds a recreational quality to learning and helps make it more stress free. This will be a recreational music making class that focuses on having fun while making music.
The instructor for the class is Gloria Singleton, who has been inspiring students of all ages for more than thirty years. With a Masters degree in piano pedagogy, Gloria seeks to make piano playing accessible to people of walks of life and all ages. She believes that music making is for everyone and that anyone can do it. No matter your background, playing the piano can be fun and rewarding.
Piano lessons will be held in the Agate Room of HOA #2 Arts & Crafts Building starting Monday, October 14, in the mornings and will go for eight weeks. Cost for the 8-week session is $180 plus the cost of the book ($20).
Classes are forming now. More advanced classes are also available. Please contact Gloria Singleton at 520-404-4459 or Gloria@singletonaz.com for a consultation and information. Classes will be limited to 10 adults so call now to get in on the fun.