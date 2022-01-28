Dos Sirenas Glass Studio moved to SaddleBrooke in 2007 from Sacramento, California, with Terese Butler and Candy Armstrong. As their name implies, their medium is fused glass. Terese and Candy started learning the art through a professional glass artist in Lincoln, California. After taking all her classes, she asked them to apprentice in her studio, where they learned much more than they could have in any class. Her 25-years of professional knowledge was shared, and she guided them along their path to becoming fused glass artists.
Terese and Candy always knew they would create functional glass and display art and not create jewelry.
They originally had to learn jewelry making which confirmed that it was not for them!
Terese and Candy continue to take specialty classes from renown artists to enhance their creativity. As they have learned, there is always a new technique with specialized equipment. This art form is equipment intensive. It is a good thing they like power tools and big kilns!
What Terese and Candy enjoy most about their art is the creativity and camaraderie they share. They can design glass art items for customers’ homes that are personal and one of a kind.
When their customers are thrilled with something unique, it makes them very happy. They strive for quality and excellence in their creations.
After interviewing Terese and Candy for this article, I can certainly say what a pleasure it was to witness their camaraderie and their beautiful art.
If you haven’t already met Terese and Candy, you can do so at several venues. They participate in the SaddleBrooke Arts & Crafts Fair in Spring and Fall. They are members of the SaddleBrooke Fine Art Guild. Terese and Candy are also members of SAAG (Southern Arizona Art Guild), and display their art in the SAAG Gallery, located at the La Encantada Mall, 2905 E. Skyline Dr., Ste. 262.